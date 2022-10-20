Registration extended for Oct. 29 Investigators of Science, open to grades 6-8
LA GRANDE — Investigators of Science, an all-day exploration of using science to solve a forensic mystery, takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. Formerly organized as Girls in Science, the event is now open to all students in grades six through eight in Eastern Oregon.
The registration deadline has been extended to Oct. 21. A $10 registration fee includes lunch and a T-shirt. Register at www.neoahec.org/programs/investigators-of-science. For full details, call Hailey at the Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center, 541-910-9924.
Bivalent vaccines available again at CHD
LA GRANDE — Those seeking a COVID-19 booster may call the Center for Human Development at 541-962-8800 to make an appointment for a clinic on Friday, Oct. 21, or to arrange a vaccination for another time.
CHD received a shipment of Moderna bivalent vaccine that is available to individuals ages 18 years and older who received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago. The center also received a shipment of Pfizer bivalent vaccine specifically for ages 5-11.
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a free online workshop offered from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The workshop is facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Family Law Advisory Committee.
The workshop is free but pre-registration is required. To sign up and for Zoom access information, email your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class to teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us. For more information call Teala at 541-962-9500 ext. 42.
