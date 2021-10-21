LA GRANDE — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 has its Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Legion hall, 301 Fir St., La Grande. The public is invited. There will be a wide variety of items and baked goods.
Sign up for next Cove senior meal
COVE — Cove senior lunches are again being served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is served at noon.
The menu for Tuesday, Nov. 2, is spaghetti with meat sauce, peas and carrots, salad bar, French bread and chocolate cake.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to make sure there is enough food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by Oct. 26.
Halloween Glo-Party happens tomorrow
JOSEPH — SonRise Art Studio’s next Glo-Party will celebrate Halloween early. The class begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the studio, 203 N. Main St., Suite 4, Joseph. The paint used is both glow in the dark and blacklight reactive. Cost for this class is $40 and includes all supplies, glow-stick jewelry and door prizes. Check the studio’s Facebook page for updates.
— The Observer
