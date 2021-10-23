• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene for a work session on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available to the public online and phone only. Access information is available at www.lagrandesd.org.
BRIEFS
Interested in genealogy?
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Family History Center, at 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, is open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. Th center is open to anyone wishing to work on their family’s genealogy.
Make an appointment for a fall nature walk
JOSEPH — This fall the Wallowology Natural History Discovery Center, based in Joseph, is offering daily Discovery Walks at 9 a.m. by appointment. The 2-hour family-friendly walks, which are limited to 10 people, begin at Wallowa Lake Lodge. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. To schedule your next nature exploration, email judys@wallowology.org.
Bingo returns to Elgin
ELGIN — The Elgin Lions are again hosting weekly bingo at the the Elgin Community Center. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. The club agreed to start with a $400 blackout amount for the players. All are welcome.
