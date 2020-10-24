MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union City Council will meet Monday, Oct. 26, at city hall. A work session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a special meeting at 7 p.m. Work session topic include the city’s water rates study. The council also will discuss a resolution at the special meeting.
RSVP by Wednesday for next Cove senior lunch
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals will be available for pick up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The menu for Nov. 3 is spaghetti with meat sauce, peas and carrots, side salad and French bread with chocolate cake for dessert. There is a $5 charge per meal. Call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Oct. 28 to order your meal.
Information scavenger hunt includes prizes
LA GRANDE — The Union County chapter of Health Care for All Oregon is holding an information scavenger hunt beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
"Info Quest: Trick or Treatment" is free for all ages and begins and ends at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Pick up the entry form at the library’s front desk, visit the five businesses on the form then return the form oo the library by Saturday, Oct. 31. Participants will learn facts and win prizes. No purchase is necessary.
The library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10-11 a.m. for older adults and at-risk patrons and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all patrons. On Wednesdays, it’s open noon to 7:30 p.m. for all patrons.
Free online talk reveals Halloween’s ‘Haunted History’
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library is hosting "Halloween: A Haunted History," a free online talk by paranormal investigator Dustin Pari, who will shed some light on the spooky shadows of Halloween history and lore. The one-hour program begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Part of SyFy television's Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International, Pari has traveled the world looking for answers and expanding his understanding of the unseen realm. To register, use the link at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org or call the library at 541-962-1339. The Zoom information will be sent to registered participants prior to the event.
