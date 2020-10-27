MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene for a special board meeting and work session on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Central Elementary School library. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available online and phone. Meeting access information is explained on the agenda available at www.lagrandesd.org.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School Board will meet virtually for a special session Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. The meeting will be conducted to approve a revised SIA Grant agreement. The meeting is open to the public. For instructions on attending the virtual meeting, call the Imbler School District at 541-534-5331.
BRIEFS
View ballot tally machine test Tuesday
LA GRANDE — There will be a public test of the ballot tally machine on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. in the Union County Clerk’s Office, 1001 Fourth St., Suite D, La Grande. Anyone who would like to witness this test is welcome to attend. Due to social distancing rules, only three witnesses at a time are allowed so viewing will be staggered to accommodate as many as possible. Masks are required.
Sign up for flu shot at CHD
LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development, 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande, is holding a flu shot clinic Friday, Oct. 30, from 12:30-5 p.m. The clinic is open to the public by appointment only, which may be arranged by calling 541-962-8800.
Wallowa County Rotary launches scholarship fundraiser
ENTERPRISE — Every year the Wallowa County Rotary Club has given college scholarships to high school students from all county schools. In the past, roses were sold as a fundraiser; this year, the club is selling Prairie Creek organic vegetables and 6-Ranch natural ground beef.
The options are 20 pounds of potatoes for $35, or a package deal of 10 pounds potatoes, 5 pounds carrots, 2 pounds beets and 1 pound of ground beef for $45. According to the Rotary Club, $15 of each purchase is tax deductible.
Orders will be accepted until Nov. 6. When ready, the veggies and beef may be picked up at the Josephy Center in Joseph and the EM & M building (across from the courthouse) in Enterprise. For more information, contact Rich Wandschneider at 541-263-0930 or rich.wandschneider@gmail.com, or talk with any Wallowa County Rotarian.
