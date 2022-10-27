Dia de los Muertos celebration begins Oct. 28 LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s annual Dia de los Muertos / Day of the Dead Community Gathering and Youth Art Exhibit returns Friday, Oct. 28, with a free, family-friendly community gathering from 6-8 p.m. The gathering coincides with the opening reception for the annual exhibit featuring artworks created by Union County K-12 students inspired by Mexican folk-art traditions associated with Dia de los Muertos. During the Oct. 28 community event, Art Center East will have chicken and vegetarian tamales (prepared by La Fiesta Restaurant & Lounge in La Grande) for sale. ACE is at 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. A wide array of Dia de los Muertos Take & Make Art Kits for all ages and skill levels are available, free to anyone 18 and younger. Pre-order now at artcentereast.org/events/dia-de-los-muertos. Join spooky vegans and vegetarians at costume party SUMMERVILLE — Pleasant Grove Grange, 67218 Hunter Road, Summerville, invites the public to a “healthy” Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-5 p.m. The family party includes vegan and vegetarian appetizers and a potluck, plus treats, games and a costume contest for both children and adults. There is a $5 suggested donation to cover costs.

Halloween happenings for all ages• Halloween Storytime — Thursday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.: songs, stories, crafts, candy; costumes encouraged; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— The Observe

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.