Dia de los Muertos celebration begins Oct. 28 LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s annual Dia de los Muertos / Day of the Dead Community Gathering and Youth Art Exhibit returns Friday, Oct. 28, with a free, family-friendly community gathering from 6-8 p.m. The gathering coincides with the opening reception for the annual exhibit featuring artworks created by Union County K-12 students inspired by Mexican folk-art traditions associated with Dia de los Muertos. During the Oct. 28 community event, Art Center East will have chicken and vegetarian tamales (prepared by La Fiesta Restaurant & Lounge in La Grande) for sale. ACE is at 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. A wide array of Dia de los Muertos Take & Make Art Kits for all ages and skill levels are available, free to anyone 18 and younger. Pre-order now at artcentereast.org/events/dia-de-los-muertos. Join spooky vegans and vegetarians at costume party SUMMERVILLE — Pleasant Grove Grange, 67218 Hunter Road, Summerville, invites the public to a “healthy” Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-5 p.m. The family party includes vegan and vegetarian appetizers and a potluck, plus treats, games and a costume contest for both children and adults. There is a $5 suggested donation to cover costs.
Halloween happenings for all ages• Halloween Storytime — Thursday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.: songs, stories, crafts, candy; costumes encouraged; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
• Hocus Pocus Halloween Carnival — Thursday, Oct. 27 (541-963-4700 for time): games, treats, prizes for costumes; Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, 1809 Gekeler, La Grande.
• Costume Party and Contest — Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 pm.: live music, costume contest; Market Place Fresh Foods rooftop, 1912 Fourth St., La Grande; $5 at the door.
• Haunt Camp’s Cheesecake Laboratory — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, 7-10 p.m. (scaredy cat walkthrough Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): haunted house designed and built by teens, cheesecake eating contest; Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise; $5 suggested donation.
• Nogero Halloweekend Benefit Show — Saturday, Oct. 29, doors open at 7:30 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m.; head-banging live music, raising money to give people a warm place to sleep; HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande; $10 advance (www.lagrandehqcom), $12 at the door.
