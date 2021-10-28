• COVE — The Cove City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. To join the meeting virtually, use the following link: www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove. Instructions on how to connect to the meeting are on the city’s website, www.citycove.org.
The meeting will include the first reading of two ordinances. One would grant Windwave Technologies Inc. a nonexclusive franchise to construct, operate and maintain a telecommunications network within the city of Cove. The other would grant the same non-exclusive franchise to Inland Development Corporation.
Copies of the ordinances are available at the city office, which is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Public comments may be emailed to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. Nov. 2.
BRIEFS
La Grande Parks and Rec schedules focus groups
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department is hosting videoconference focus group meetings via Zoom to help staff determine department priorities over the next 3 to 5 years as a part of its master planning process.
Public input is requested, and residents are invited to join the Zoom conferences Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 4. Both begin at 6 p.m. Specific topics and links can be found at www.cityoflagrande.org/parks-recreation.
The goal is to have robust discussions with as many opinions as possible to further determine the needs of the Parks and Recreation Department.
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Public Works Department and Waste-Pro will start the annual leaf removal project at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15. The project will continue until all streets have been cleaned once, or until winter weather stops the process. City crews will start in the area of Veterans’ Memorial Pool, moving south and then east.
Residents are asked to refrain from parking on the street when leaf removal operations are in the area, as street sweepers will be following.
The leaf removal project’s intent is to remove the leaves from the streets to prevent them from clogging the stormwater sewer system. Citizens are reminded that this project is to remove the leaves that fall in the streets only. Do not rake or otherwise place leaves in the roadways.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.