MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will have a membership meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoon. To register, email you contact information, address and phone number to rknop@eoni.com or call 541-562-6289.
BRIEFS
Annual meat shoot happens Sunday in Wallowa
WALLOWA — The Wallowa Rod & Gun Club is holding its annual meat shoot Sunday, Nov. 1, at the club on Lower Diamond Lane. Shooting begins at 9 a.m. Novices are welcome, and there also will be games for non-shooters. Breakfast and lunch will be available. For more information, contact John at 541-886-8802 or Curtis at 541-786-0814.
