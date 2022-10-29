Wallowa History Center hosts free Nez Perce talk Oct. 30
WALLOWA — “The Untold Story of Nez Perce Resistance and the Land Survey of 1866” will be presented at a free talk on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Wallowa History Center, 602 W. First St. The talk in Wallowa is free and open to the public. For more information on the history center, call 541-886-8000 or go to www.wallowahistory.org.
Have lunch at the Union County Senior Center on weekdays
LA GRANDE — Lunch is served at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on weekdays. The meals are open to the public. Dine-in meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; suggested donation is $4 for age 60 and older, $7 for all others. Takeout meals are available from noon to 1 p.m. at the kitchen’s back door; to-go meals are $7.
The menu for Monday, Oct. 31, is pork sliders, potato salad, cabbage slaw, fresh fruit, cookie. November menus were not available at press time. Learn more about the senior center’s meal programs and activities at www.ccno.org/union-county.
Lego Club for kids meets Nov. 1
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Lego Club will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 3-5 p,m. in the Story Circle at the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The play and build time is open to children up to age 12 on the first Tuesday of the month. Registration is not required. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
View ballot machine testing next week at the Union County Clerk’s office
LA GRANDE — There will be a public certification of the ballot tally machine on Tuesday,
Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. for the Nov. 8 general election. The certification is open to the public and will take place in the Union County Clerk’s Office at 1001 Fourth St., Suite D, La Grande.
Women’s community service group welcomes new members
ISLAND CITY — Women interested in learning more about “The Magic of Epsilon Sigma Alpha,” a community service group of women, are invited to come to the regional ESA chapter meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 6 p.m at Urban Vine in Island City. If you want additional information, contact Joyce Fothergill at 541-963-6384 or Kathy at Rudd 541-910-6122.
Candy opportunities abound on Oct. 31
UNION COUNTY — Several events for Union County’s trick-or-treaters are planned for Monday, Oct. 31. Here are the ones we know about:
• Wildflower Lodge, 508 16th St., La Grande, 3-5 p.m.
• Elgin, downtown, 4-6 p.m.
• La Grande Country Club, 10605 S. McAlister Road, Island City, 4-6 p.m.
• La Grande, downtown, 4-6:30 p.m.
• Union High School parking lot, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
