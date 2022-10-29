Wallowa History Center hosts free Nez Perce talk Oct. 30

WALLOWA — “The Untold Story of Nez Perce Resistance and the Land Survey of 1866” will be presented at a free talk on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Wallowa History Center, 602 W. First St. The talk in Wallowa is free and open to the public. For more information on the history center, call 541-886-8000 or go to www.wallowahistory.org.

— The Observer

