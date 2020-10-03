MEETINGS
• COVE — Cove City Council will meet in a regular session Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder. The public is encouraged to connect to the meeting virtually. For instructions, go to www.cityofcove.org or email cityadmin@cityofcove.org for the link and an agenda. The meeting will include a hearing at 7:30 p.m. on David and Andrea Asmussen’s side setback variance request. Also on the agenda is discussion of Robert’s Rules of Order and remodeling city hall.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will hold a virtual membership meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7, via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. To register for the meeting, email a request to rknop@eoni.com with your email contact information, address and phone number or call 541-562-6289.
BRIEFS
Few spots left in unique featherwork workshop
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, in Joseph, is hosting a unique one-day “Native American Featherwork” workshop Saturday, Oct. 10. The class is taught by Roger Amerman, an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and a highly accomplished artist whose work has been featured throughout the United States. He lives with his Nez Perce wife on her reservation in Idaho and has written, lectured and taught across the West.
The number of participants is limited but there are a few spots left. Masks will be required. The workshop begins at 9 a.m. and the fee is $75. For more information or to enroll, go to www.josephy.org or contact Rich Wandschneder at 541-432-0505 or rich.wandschneider@gmail.com.
Art center seeks to bring live music to exhibit reception
LA GRANDE — “The Big,” Art Center East’s annual exhibit, will open Dec. 5 and organizers are hoping to stream live music from the gallery for the virtual opening reception. They feel it is especially important right now to pay local musicians. Due to current budget restrictions, however, ACE is seeking financial contributions in any amount. To arrange a donation to the reception’s music fund, email darcy@artcentereast.org.
