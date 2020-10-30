MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at noon Saturday, Oct. 31, to discuss hiring an office assistant for the next two pay periods. Members of the public can participate via phone using teleconference number 253-215-8782 and Meeting ID 89595602927. Meeting materials will be posted online at www.bmtd.org/public-notice.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will have a membership meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoon. To register, email you contact information, address and phone number to rknop@eoni.com or call 541-562-6289.
• COVE — The Cove City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder. The public may attend virtually. Instructions and a link to the meeting are available at www.cityofcove.org or by emailing cityadmin@cityofcove.org.
BRIEFS
Socially distanced trick-or-treating planned
LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce announced a handful of trick-or-treating options in La Grande planned with the community's health in mind. Social distancing is required as well as proper masks for ages 5 and older.
There will be curbside trick-or-treating at participating businesses on Adams Avenue from 2-4 p.m. This is not an official event and the street will not be closed. Look for the orange pumpkin in business windows and outside on treat tables. To help maintain social distancing, participants are asked to walk on the northeast side of Adams from Greenwood Street to Max Square, and on the southwest side from Max Square to Greenwood Street.
The La Grande Country Club on McAlister Road in Island City is taking reservations for a "Trick-or-Treat Tee Time" open to the public 3-6 p.m. Call 541-963-4241 to reserve a time slot for outdoor candy gathering. A members-only time will take place prior to the public event.
Other La Grande Halloween options include the La Grande Parks & Rec drive-thru trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m. at Riverside Park; parking lot trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. at Next Step Flooring in Bearco Loop; and the Oregon Subaru Club's trunk-or-treat outside Kehr Chiropractic, 1802 Fourth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.