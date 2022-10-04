• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. in the east meeting room of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave. The possible purchase of a crane for the county’s public works department vehicle will be one of the subjects discussed. To listen to the meeting or participate in the public comment opportunity, call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 814 2000 6863. The meeting can be joined virtually via the link at www.union-county.org/commission-meetings.
• IMBLER — The work session for the Imbler School District Board of Directors is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The purpose of the work session is to complete a superintendent/board transition training with Oregon School Boards Association.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Retired Educators meets the first Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. the Cock & Bull Restaurant in Pat’s Alley, La Grande. The next lunch meeting will be Oct. 6. New members are welcome.
• LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation Department commissions will meet in October. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Parks and Recreation’s conference room. The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meeting is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 11; on Oct. 12, the La Grande Arts Commission meets; and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission will meet Oct. 13. For more information about meeting agendas, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348.
BRIEFS
Wednesday bingo games begin again this week in Elgin
ELGIN — The Elgin Lions Club will begin bingo sessions Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Elgin Community Center. Games will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and will continue until next spring. All are welcome.
VA hosts virtual mental health summit Oct. 5
WALLA WALLA — All interested are invited to join this year’s virtual Walla Walla VA Mental Health Summit, set for Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The summit’s purpose is to give a better understanding of resources available to the region’s veteran population.
The virtual event is free. Topics to be presented at the free event include suicide prevention, eligibility and employment services. Join in on any or all topics. Registration is not required. Access the summit at bit.ly/MHSummit-100522. Full details are available on the Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page or by emailing Hilary.Catlett@va.gov.
Meals on Wheels driver volunteers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Union School District offers tours of renovations
UNION — Public tours of the recently completed construction projects in the Union School District’s buildings will be conducted on Thursday. Oct. 6. The tours will be conducted beginning at 5 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m.
The Grande Ronde Community Band seeks instrumental musicians
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Community Band (formerly Community Band Northeast) has begun rehearsals for the 2022-2023 season. Musicians of any age and ability who enjoy playing in an ensemble are welcome to join. Rehearsals are held in the Groth recital room in Loso Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. The band rehearses on Mondays from 7-9 p.m.
The first concert will be on Monday, Nov. 28, and performances are planned for the Holiday Music Festival, Dec. 3-4. Russ Carpenter of Baker City is the conductor. For information, contact Linda Birnbaum at 541-786-4900.
Visit the Elgin Museum before it closes for the season
ELGIN — The Elgin Museum will be closing Sunday, Oct. 16, and open again on Mother’s Day in May 2023.
There is still time to visit. The museum is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Observer
