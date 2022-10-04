MEETINGS

• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. in the east meeting room of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave. The possible purchase of a crane for the county’s public works department vehicle will be one of the subjects discussed. To listen to the meeting or participate in the public comment opportunity, call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 814 2000 6863. The meeting can be joined virtually via the link at www.union-county.org/commission-meetings.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.