ISLAND CITY — The inaugural Urban Fall Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Island City Market’s newly expanded Urban Vine Barrel Room, 10101 W. First St., Island City. More than 25 vendors will be selling food, jewelry, art, candles and other home goods and crafts.
Enjoy breakfast at Hurricane Creek Grange
JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph, invites all to an all-you-can-eat breakfast on the second Saturday of each month. Breakfast includes homemade biscuits and gravy, meat, eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee, for a requested donation of $8. The next breakfast is Oct. 8, served from 7-11 a.m. Funds go toward the grange’s community service projects.
Neighbors Together woodlot plans work day
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot will be having a work day Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to come and help get firewood ready to give away to households in need. The lot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St., La Grande. Learn more at www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
Fall festival set at the White Barn
LA GRANDE — The White Barn Estate Fall Marketplace is Oct. 6-8 at 62788 Hunter Road, La Grande. The event includes vendors, food and coffee, pumpkin patch, corn maze, music and family photos. Hours are: Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (plus live music 6:30-9:30 p.m.) and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For full details, visit the White Barn Estate Facebook page.
— The Observer
