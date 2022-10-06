Don’t miss the first Urban Fall Fest on Oct. 8

ISLAND CITY — The inaugural Urban Fall Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Island City Market’s newly expanded Urban Vine Barrel Room, 10101 W. First St., Island City. More than 25 vendors will be selling food, jewelry, art, candles and other home goods and crafts.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.