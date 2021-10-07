• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District board will meet be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a work session Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. On the agenda is discussion of the 2021 land code development changes.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks and Recreation commissions will meet next week. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information and to request access to the meetings, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets Tuesday, Oct. 12; the La Grande Arts Commission meets Wednesday, Oct. 13; and the La Grande Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meets Thursday, Oct. 14.
BRIEFS Sign up for next Cove senior meal
COVE — Cove senior lunches this fall are again being served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is served at noon.
The menu for Tuesday, Oct. 19, is chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with country gravy, green beans, salad bar and rolls, plus banana bars for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Oct. 12.
Community invited to cider press party Oct. 9
ENTERPRISE — St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 100 Northeast Third Street in Enterprise, invites the community to a cider press party Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2-5 p.m. Bring apples and bottles or juice containers if you have them. Refreshments will be available.
Teen iCraft returns to Cook Memorial Library
LA GRANDE — The monthly Teen iCraft gathering is held the second Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the Community Room at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. This free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Supplies are provided, and registration is not needed. On Oct. 13, teens will make Pumpkin Spice Slime. Masks are required.
The library offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events call 541-962-1339 or visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.
— The Observer
