MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The regional chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Friday, Oct. 9, at Denny's restaurant, 2604 Island Ave., La Grande. A no-host lunch begins at 11 am., followed by a meeting at noon. Masks and social distancing will be required.
• ISLAND CITY — Island City City council will convene for a work session and regular meeting Monday, Oct. 12, at Island City City Hall. The 6 p.m. work session will discuss a zoning change proposal by Jesse Winterowd, and there will be a land use hearing at 7 p.m. on the Panda Express application. Following will be the regular meeting. Those who attend the meetings are required to observe social distancing and wear a mask. Written comments for topics to be discussed may be dropped off at city hall or emailed to karen@islandcityhall.com prior to the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District's monthly board meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
BRIEFS
Neighbors Together woodlot seeks volunteers
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot is having a work day Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to come help get firewood ready to give away this winter. The woodlot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St. in La Grande. For more information, go to www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
