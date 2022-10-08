LA GRANDE — Tuesday, Oct. 11, will be the last Tuesday edition of the La Grande Farmers Market. Vendors will be set up at Max Square, Adams Avenue and Fourth Street, from 3-6 p.m. The final Saturday market of the season will be on Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Vendors welcome at Oct. 15 bazaar
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 is hosting a fall bazaar, craft show and bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 301 Fir St. Vendors interested in selling their wares can contact Jan Koegler at jamesonlake8@gmail.com or 541-910-4743.
MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — Island City’s city council meets Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in Island City City Hall. The agenda includes a report from the Union County Sheriff and a time for public comments.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Planning Commission is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6-8 p.m. On the agenda are hearings for six conditional use applications for short-term rentals. Those wishing to make comments are to sign up before the meeting starts. To submit virtual comments, email mboquist@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1307 no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting. The meeting is available for viewing at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager.
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly board meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. in the OSU Extension Office’s conference room, 10507 N. McAlister Road, La Grande. The meeting may also be accessed by computer or phone; links are provided at www.unionswcd.org/about-us.html. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports.
