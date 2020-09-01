MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School Board will meet for a “Lunch & Learn” work session Wednesday, Sept. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. On the agenda are presentations by Scott Carpenter of the ODE school-year blueprint and by George Mendoza on the School Resource Officer contract.
BRIEFS
Grab-and-go lunches also available to LLA students
LA GRANDE — La Grande School District students enrolled in the La Grande Learning Academy, which this year offers students online-based education through IMESD, are eligible for the grab-and-go lunches distributed on school days from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals may be picked up at the main entrance of any of the three elementary schools and must be eaten elsewhere.
Lunches are free for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost for high school students will be determined by their status based on the Free & Reduced Meal application, which can be completed at lagrandesd.org.
Unlike last spring, students must be identified when meals are picked up. Parents may pick up the meals for their children, but they must provide identification of each student. For more information, contact Chris Panike (chris.panike@lagrandesd.org, 541-663-3206) or Char Hampton (char.hampton@lagrandesd.org, 541-663-3214).
OHA holds online Q&A session tomorrow about COVID-19 and schools
SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority is hosting a Q&A session Wednesday, Sept. 2, on Facebook Live regarding school in Oregon during the pandemic. Join the live discussion at 12:30 p.m. to have your questions answered by representatives from the Oregon Department of Education, the Early Learning Division and the state health officer, Dr. Dean Sidelinger. Information on the live session is posted at www.facebook.com/OregonHealthAuthority/posts/3212590865444315.
Maxville virtual gala set for October
JOSEPH — The upcoming virtual Maxville celebration will take place Oct. 24, rather than in September as previously announced. The event will feature a live performance, “We Came by Boxcar,” that explores “the untold stories of one of Oregon’s Black and multicultural logging communities,” according to a press release.
In the 1920s and ‘30s, Maxville, about 13 miles north of the town of Wallowa, was the largest town in Wallowa County. Unlike most timber towns in the Pacific Northwest, it was home to both African American loggers and white loggers who worked side by side felling timber.
To find out more about the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center and the upcoming event, go to www.maxvilleheritage.org or visit the center’s Facebook page.
