JOSEPH — A fundraising barn sale with proceeds going to the Wallowa County Humane Society is planned for Labor Day weekend. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4 — to get there, follow the signs on Wilson Lane near Joseph to the old Riverview Dairy barn. Learn more about the sale and the organization at www.wallowacountyhumanesociety.org and the WCHS Facebook page, call 541-263-0336 or stop by 119 E. Main St., Enterprise.
Singer-songwriter to perform Sept. 3 on the lodge deck
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — Songwriter Mark Holt, who has become a “genre unto himself,” according to a press release, will perform at the Wallowa Lake Lodge Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-7 p.m., as part of the Music on the Deck concert series.
Holt has been recognized by Subaru of America for his branding song and lyrics for the “Trusty Old Subaru.” And His music short “Ronnie & Me,” about Alzheimer’s Disease awareness, was honored by the Idaho Film Industry, with a red-carpet showcase event in 2020.
WALLOWA LAKE — The annual community Labor Day picnic at Wallowa Wake is set for Monday, Sept. 5. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Wallowa Lake State Park’s Ice Creek Shelter.
Mid-month dances at senior center canceled
LA GRANDE — The community dance at the Union County Senior Center planned for Saturday, Sept. 10, will not be held. The mid-month dances are canceled until further notice.
Sign up for the improved AARP Smart Driver class
LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Mount Emily Room at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with a break for lunch (the hospital cafeteria will be open), and hospital mask rules will be enforced.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. To register and for more information, call Moore at 541-910-9797.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.