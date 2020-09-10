Donate to LG Farmers Market as 40th anniversary gift
LA GRANDE — This season the La Grande Farmers Market is celebrating 40 years of partnership with the agricultural community. As the farmers market stated in a press release, “It is because of the generosity from our community and sponsors that we are able to continue bringing healthy food from local producers to all of you every Tuesday and Saturday.”
Because all of the market’s fundraising events were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit organization is seeking 400 people to donate $40 or more in honor of its 40th anniversary. However, every dollar helps and gifts of any amount contribute to providing a consistent source of fresh, nutritious, local food and to giving farmers the opportunity to make a living selling products directly to customers. Donations also go to equipping and training staff, educating consumers and purchasing supplies and more.
Donations may be made at www.lagrandefarmersmarket.org; in person at the market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m.; mailed to P.O. Box 981, La Grande 97850; or dropped off at Community Bank.
Senior center expands meals-to-go program
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, is expanding its meals-to-go program. In addition to the ongoing takeout hot lunch service, meals that feed up to four people are available as take-and-bake or ready-to-eat packages. These will be set up in the main hall along with side dishes, baked bread, pastries and desserts.
These meal options are available to seniors for a suggested donation, and are sold to the public. Stop by the center (wearing a face mask) between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up a meal and for more information. You also may call the senior center meal program at 541-963-7532.
Blue Mountain Land Trust launches 13-part online series exploring the Blue Mountains
WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain Land Trust in a press release announced it is launching the online premiere of Blue Mountain Television’s “Secret Life of the Forest: The Northern Blue Mountains.”
This 13-part series begins Sept. 21 and explores the natural history of the northern Blue Mountains of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
The series captures the massive mountain range’s beauty and splendor and the plants and animals that inhabit this landscape, according to the press release.
Episodes can be streamed on demand. For episode descriptions and registration information, visit the Blue Mountain Land Trust website at https://bmlt.org/slf.
Access to the series is free and open to the public through Dec. 31.
