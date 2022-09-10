Catherine Matthias 2.jpg
Catherine Matthias of Joseph is a children’s writer who has Irlen Syndrome and is an Irlen screener. Her book about the condition, “Word Gobblers,” was published in 2021.

Wallowa County author talks about learning to read Sept. 13

LA GRANDE — An author talk by Wallowa County writer Catherine Matthias begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Matthias’ most recent book, “The Word Gobblers: A Handbook for Parents Working with Children Struggling to Read,” discusses identifying and understanding Irlen Syndrome, an issue that interferes with literacy education. The talk is suited for parents, caregivers, educators and those passionate about literacy. This event is free and registration is not required.

