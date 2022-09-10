Wallowa County author talks about learning to read Sept. 13
LA GRANDE — An author talk by Wallowa County writer Catherine Matthias begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Matthias’ most recent book, “The Word Gobblers: A Handbook for Parents Working with Children Struggling to Read,” discusses identifying and understanding Irlen Syndrome, an issue that interferes with literacy education. The talk is suited for parents, caregivers, educators and those passionate about literacy. This event is free and registration is not required.
Planning Commission meets Sept. 13
LA GRANDE — A meeting of the La Grande Planning Commission begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at city hall. A public hearing for operation of an Airbnb is on the agenda. The meeting is available for viewing at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager.
Have lunch at the Union County Senior Center
LA GRANDE — Lunch is served at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on weekdays. The meals are open to the public.
Dine-in meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; suggested donation is $4 for age 60 and older, $7 for all others. Takeout meals are available from noon to 1 p.m. at the kitchen’s back door; to-go meals are $7.
For information on the senior center’s meal programs, including having lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels, call the kitchen at 541-605-5556.
The menu for Sept. 12-16 is:
Monday: macaroni and cheese with bacon, grilled tomatoes, salad greens, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: pork roast, grilled red potatoes, brown gravy, steamed broccoli, salad greens, baked apples.
Community asked to donate blood Sept. 13-14 in La Grande
LA GRANDE — Giving blood saves lives. The community has another opportunity to contribute at an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from noon to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call local organizer Linda Strand at 541-963-4261 or 541-910-1973.
