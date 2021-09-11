MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District’s monthly board meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Union School District’s athletic complex. Bond project work will be one of the subjects discussed.
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, via Zoom. To obtain a link to the virtual meeting, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Planning Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this public hearing is being held through electronic communication via Zoom. Community members may attend by request and reservation only. The meeting also will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager. To submit comments or for more information and meeting access, email mboquist@cityoflagrande.org.
Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.
Sept. 13-17Monday: turkey sandwich, tomato-basil soup, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday: fish and chips, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fresh fruit, huckleberry ice cream.
Wednesday: roast pork, baked apples, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach salad, baked bread, dessert.
Thursday: roast beef wrap, potato salad, fresh fruit, veggies sticks, cookie.
Friday: orange-sesame chicken, rice, pot stickers, coleslaw, fresh fruit, fortune cookie.
Art Center East seeks volunteer docents
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is in need of new docents. A docent is the smiling face that greets visitors when they walk through the doors and can offer basic information about ACE’s current exhibits and programs. Docents represent Art Center East through their enthusiasm for community, art and culture in two-hour volunteer shifts in the gallery (chair and table provided), interacting with visitors as they come in.
All necessary training is provided, and ACE staff will always be present during docent shifts. If you are interested, email the art center at info@artcentereast.org, call 541-624-2800 or stop by 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Derby races return to Cove
COVE — A soap box derby is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, in Cove. The event will take place on Haefer Lane. The race fee is $35. For more information and to register, go to www.soapboxderby.org/oregon/about-us/races/2021-fall-rally.aspx or contact Paul Sadler at 541-410-0609 or rpmsadler3@ykwc.net.
