MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council will meet Monday, Sept. 14, at city hall on Island Avenue. A work session begins at 6 p.m. to discuss a zoning change proposed by Jesse Winterowd of Winterbrook Planning. A regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will convene for a regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in Room 1 of the high school and is open to the public.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Swim Club will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park next to the pool. Bring masks and your own chairs. If you have questions, contact the club president, Tatiana, at 541-963-5961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.