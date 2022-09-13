MEETINGS

• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Sept. 14. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow and will be available in person, online and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.

Bart Budwig

Bart Budwig is on tour in 2022 and will play in September in Pendleton, La Grande, Baker City and Enterprise.
