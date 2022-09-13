MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Sept. 14. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow and will be available in person, online and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
BRIEFS
Bart Budwig touring Northeastern Oregon
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Wallowa County’s Bart Budwig and a full band will be performing “soul, folk and outlaw country” around Northeastern Oregon in September. Budwig grew up playing the trumpet and started writing songs at 18. He also is the production manager at the OK Theatre, a sound engineer and records albums for other bands at the venue.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, he’ll play at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance (www.lagrandehq.com/tickets), $12 at the door. Budwig’s next stop will be Baker City’s Churchill on Sept. 16, followed by an appearance Sept. 17 at Terminal Gravity’s 25th anniversary party, 803 School St., Enterprise. For links to all the shows, visit www.bartbudwig.com/tour.
Cove senior lunch served twice a month
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month September through May. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The first meal of the season is on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The menu is sweet-and-sour chicken with rice, steamed broccoli florets, salad bar, rolls and angel food cake with strawberries.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Sept. 14.
Create decor for your locker at Teen iCraft
LA GRANDE — Teen iCraft, a free art activity for ages 12-18, begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Community Room at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The gathering lasts an hour and attendees will create locker decor. Registration is not required, and all supplies are provided.
Find food and fiddle music at the Rockwall Grange Sept. 17
ELGIN — The Rockwall Grange in Elgin is sponsoring a Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers Show on Saturday, Sept. 17. Music starts at 6 p.m., but come early for a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. Dinner includes the main dish, green salad, a dessert and drink for $10.
The fiddler show features musicians from all over Northeastern Oregon and some from Washington and Idaho. Dancing is encouraged, and all ages are welcome.
Cost is $5 ($4 for Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddler Association members with a card) or free for ages 12 and younger.
The Rockwall Grange is at 71562 Middle Road, north of Elgin. For more information, call 541-910-3349 or 541-437-5915. This is a fundraiser for the grange to support its many community endeavors.
Wanted: dried marigolds for Dia de los Muertos
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is encouraging gardeners to start drying marigolds in preparation for the center’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) community celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. Dried marigolds can be dropped at ACE, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, throughout September and October. The center’s hours are Wednesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
