ENTERPRISE — The Eagle Cap Shooters Association Youth Shoot is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Eagle Cap Shooters Range, 7 miles north of Enterprise (turn right on Ant Flat Road, then go a mile to the gate). Sign-up begins at 9 a.m. and the event follows at 10 a.m. There will be firearms to borrow and free ammo, plus food and prizes, including a new rifle for each first place winner. There is no fee to participate.
A parent or guardian must sign in each shooter, be present during the event and be able to sign for prizes. For full details visit www.eaglecapshooters.com or call Kim at 541-263-2077.
Eastern Oregon Film Festival Sneak Peek is Sept. 15
LA GRANDE — The 2021 Eastern Oregon Film Festival is just around the corner. Full program details, the schedule of in-person and virtual events, and ticket sales for the Oct. 21-23 event will be available Friday, Sept. 17, following a special virtual Sneak Peek fundraising event on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The sneak peek will be streamed at 7 p.m. Learn about festival memberships at www.eofilmfest.com.
Volunteers sought for East Moraine fence removal
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Land Trust is organizing a work day, Friday, Sept. 17, to remove the wire fencing on the crest of the East Moraine above Wallowa Lake. The fence is no longer in use and is a hazard to both people and wildlife. The work will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
