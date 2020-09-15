Virtual town hall for LGSD parents this evening
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is putting on a virtual town hall Tuesday evening, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. for parents. The aim of the one-hour discussion is to answer questions such as: What are the key practices for parents in supporting their student(s) online? What district services can I access when the schools are in Comprehensive Distance Learning? To join the town hall, go to the La Grande SD Facebook page or www.lgsdtv.org.
City pool closed for maintenance
LA GRANDE — Veterans’ Memorial Pool will be closed for annual maintenance Sept. 19-27. According to the city of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department website, the maintenance is another step in the pool’s reopening. During this time, the pool’s new hours will be posted.
Due to the evolving nature of public health protocols, these are all subject to change with little to no notice. Stay informed by visiting the pool’s Facebook page and www.lagrandeparks.org.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Join library’s Genre Book Club
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Genre Book Club is for adults who want to come together virtually and talk about books. This month, read a book by an international author or your choice and then meet up online on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. for a lively discussion about the books we’ve read. Email rpeacock@cookmemorillibrary.org for more information and for meeting login information.
