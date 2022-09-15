ISLAND CITY — Delta Epsilon is hosting a pinochle party open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at Urban Vine in Island City. The cost is $10 per person. Please bring finger foods.
GRH Auxiliary to meet next week
ISLAND CITY — A meeting of the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at Island City’s City Hall. Guest speaker GRH Foundation Manager Patrick Flynn will discuss the capital campaign. Refreshments will be available at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. All members are encouraged to attend whether you are presently volunteering or waiting for the ‘all clear’ from the hospital to come back.
Enjoy cider, food and fun at community cider press in Enterprise Sept. 17
ENTERPRISE — Enterprise’s St. Patrick Church is hosting a community cider press on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 100 NE Third St. Bring apples and liquid containers to take home cider or bring a milk jug and get a gallon for a donation. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available. For more information email katylnesbitt@gmail.com.
