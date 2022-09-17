ISLAND CITY — The Monday, Sept. 19, meeting of the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary has been canceled. Details on the next meeting will be announced at a later date.
Parkinson’s support organization visits senior center
LA GRANDE — Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon will be visiting the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on Monday, Sept. 19. The organization’s mission is to support people with Parkinson’s, their families and their caregivers. Call the senior center at 541-963-7532 for details.
Do you have ‘a minute to win it’?
LA GRANDE — An evening of free games, prizes, music and snacks for all ages takes place Tuesday, Sept. 20, at a “Free-for-All” hosted by the La Grande Nazarene Church, 109 18th St. Beginning at 6 p.m., the evening will include an interactive skit and minute-to-win-it games. For more information, call 541-963-3402 or go to www.lagrande- nazarene.com/events.
Calling former MedQuest students
LA GRANDE — Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center invites former MedQuest students to join Hailey Hulse, MedQuest camp director, for a MedQuest Mentorship Social Hour on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6-7 p.m. The purpose of the virtual gathering is to learn how students can be better supported throughout the year leading to camp and post-camp.
There will be a $25 gift card drawing for those who participate. To sign up and for the Zoom link, email Hulse at hhulse@neoahec.org.
ACE Writing Project held at HQ Sept. 21
LA GRANDE — The next ACE Writing Project gathering begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande. Reimer is an American studies and creative writing professor who currently lives in Bend. She will read from her latest book, “Keşke.”
