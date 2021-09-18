MEETINGS
• ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will meet in special session on Monday, Sept. 20, beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and possibly award a bid for the District Attorney’s Security Project that is time sensitive.
Meetings and hearings are open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to do so virtually. For access information, concerns or need of special accommodations, contact the Wallowa County Commissioners Office at 426-4543, ext. 1130.
• UNION — A regular session of the Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of Imbler High School. Grant funds will be one of the items discussed. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School District Board of Directors.
BRIEFS
OTEC hands out free energy-efficient light bulbs Sept. 20-22
LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is holding a second light bulb giveaway Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 20-22. The four-pack of free energy-efficient and money-saving light bulbs (a $20 value) will be available to OTEC member-owners at its offices in Baker City, La Grande, Burns and John Day.
According to a press release, LED light bulbs are one of today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly developing lighting technologies. The bulbs OTEC is handing out use at least 75% less energy and can last 25 times longer than incandescent light bulbs.
The light bulbs will be handed out on a first-come, first basis and the giveaway will stop once supplies have run out. OTEC will announce on social media and radio when lightbulbs have run out.
The co-op offers rebates for member-owners who invest in energy-efficient equipment and also to those who purchase appliances or equipment locally. Learn more at otec.coop/programs-rebates.
Cove sit-down senior meals again served
COVE — Cove senior lunches this fall will again be sit-down meals at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds. Offered last year as a takeout lunch due to the pandemic, the in-person meals resume Tuesday, Sept. 21, and will be served the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch begins at noon.
The price is still $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. Those on the current list should have already been contacted. If you haven’t been called or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072.
—The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.