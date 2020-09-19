MEETINGS
• ENTERPRISE — Northeast Oregon Economic Development District’s board will meet Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1:30 p.m. via videoconference. All NEOEDD board meetings are open to the public. For log-in information and the meeting agenda email kristyathens@neoedd.org or call the Enterprise office at 541-426-3598.
NEOEDD’s mission is to provide resources and facilitate quality decision-making for the benefit of entrepreneurs, businesses and communities in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. Learn more at www.neoedd.org.
BRIEFS
Meacham Frontage Road Bridge closed next week
MEACHAM — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced it is closing U.S. 30 Meacham Frontage Road Bridge less than a mile north of Interstate 84 Exit 238 near Meacham starting Monday, Sept. 21.
According to an press release, the closure will last until Friday, Sept. 25. Detour signs will direct motorists around the work site via I-84 Exit 234. The closure is to accommodate drilling operations that will provide required data for a bridge replacement project scheduled for 2023.
The existing reinforced concrete deck girder bridge was built in 1925. Extensive deterioration, increasing maintenance costs and potential safety concerns require a complete bridge replacement. Engineers will use soil samples and other data collected during next week’s operations to help design the new structure.
Not too late to take part in virtual Color Fun Run
LA GRANDE — Registration is open for Art Center East’s fundraising Color Fun Run, which will be virtual this year.
The 5K is open to runners, joggers and walkers. Virtual participants will do the fun run any day and anywhere during the month of September and share their photos on ACE’s Facebook Fun Run Group page. Colorful participation is encouraged.
The fee for age 11 and older is $20 for art center members and $25 for nonmembers. Ages 10 and younger are free. The fee includes a T-shirt. Proceeds from this year's 5K registrations will benefit Art Center East’s COVID-19 recovery.
To register or for more information, go to www.artcentereast.org/support/5k-color-fun-run or contact ACE at 541-624-2800 or info@artcentereast.org.
Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre board annual meeting set
BAKER CITY — Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre’s annual meeting, postponed from April, will take place Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Stephens church (behind the theatre) in Baker City. Chairs will be set up to facilitate social distancing, and masks are optional. The meeting will introduce the board and include reports on the organization’s financial statement and on the progression of the Baker Orpheum Theatre project.
For more details, call 541-523-9652 or go to www.bakerlivetheatre.com.
