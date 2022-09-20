Celebrate International Day of Peace program Sept. 21 in Joseph
JOSEPH — The International Day of Peace will be celebrated at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture on Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. Seth Kinzie will tell the story of his recent travels in several parts of the African continent. He was nominated by the Rotary Club of Wallowa County to work as a Peace Ambassador sponsored by the International Rotary Club.
The presentation will be accompanied by local artists Joan Gilbert and Kasiah Sword. Gilbert is preparing for an upcoming exhibit of her art at the Josephy Center. Sword specializes in whimsically fine oil cartography and keeps a website displaying her paintings.
This event is free and open to the public. Donations for international programs are welcome. Those who are willing are asked to bring a dessert to share.
Suicide prevention event is Sept. 24, auction begins Sept. 21
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is planning “Live in Hope” on Saturday, Sept. 24, to raise critical funds for suicide prevention.
The benefit starts at 6 p.m. Participants can join either virtually or in person at the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, across from Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
Virtual attendance is free. Tickets to attend in person are $35 and include a social hour with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Only 50 tickets will be sold. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
“Live in Hope” will feature a video presentation explaining the center’s services and a video by platinum level sponsor Wallowa Memorial Hospital outlining their support for the crisis services WVCW provides, followed by a special appeal seeking donations. All audience donors, whether in person or virtual, can donate by phone or computer.
The event will also feature an online auction, which goes live Sept. 21 at noon. Auction items include a guided hunt, a Hells Canyon rafting trip, works by local artisans, several local vacation packages and a collection of several bottles of wine.
BlueMountaineers to play music for community dance
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers will provide live music for a community dance on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6-9 p.m. at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. Admission is $5 or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening includes a finger food potluck.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.