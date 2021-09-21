Jane Devlin of Bend tackles the first hill of the 100-mile race at the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race in January 2020 in Wallowa County. Devlin won the 31x2 mile event (31 miles on each of two days) in 2018.
Ellen Morris Bishop/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet virtually for a work session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. The meeting is open to the public. Access details are available at www.lagrandesd.org/page/board-meetings.
BRIEFS
Get ready to volunteer for Eagle Cap Extreme
JOSEPH — A volunteer fair for the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race is set Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. People interested in helping with Oregon’s only Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier can drop in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Masks are required. The races are in January 2022. For information on the event and volunteering, email publicrelations@eaglecapextreme.com.
Pick up your purchased artwork
LA GRANDE — People who purchased artwork from the Canoy Benefit Exhibit or the Strange Days exhibit at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, may pick up their purchases during the art center’s open hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 pm. on Saturday. To make other arrangements, call 541-624-2800 or email info@artcentereast.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.