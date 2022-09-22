Oktoberfest features food, drinks, music and fall bazaar
LA GRANDE — Tap That Growlers presents an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds, 3604 N. Second St., La Grande. The family-friendly festivities will include food, drinks, activities for children, a cornhole tournament, a fall bazaar and live music by Billy Stoops, Wasteland Kings and Ripple Effect. Admission is by donation, to help pay for the bands.
Rummage sale benefits Boy Scout Troop 514
LA GRANDE — A rummage sale to raise funds for Boy Scout Troop 514 will held Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring, La Grande. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Calico Bones closes out summer music series
WALLOWA LAKE — The Wallowa Lake Lodge Music on the Deck music series concludes with two shows by Calico Bones, a duo playing classic rock covers with an acoustic rock sound, on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The event is held outside beneath the pines from 5-7 p.m. at the historic Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. The music is free. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For more events at the lodge, visit www.wallowalakelodge.com.
Vendors sought for Urban Fall Fest
ISLAND CITY — The Island City Market’s Barrel Room will be the place for the inaugural Urban Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors are sought for the event. Booth prices start at $25. Pick up a vendor application at Island City Market and Deli, 10101 W. First St.
Duo to play jazz, bluegrass Sept. 23 in La Grande
LA GRANDE — Jacob Jolliff, former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolin player, and Grant Gordy, former David Grisman Quartet guitarist, will play jazz and bluegrass Friday, Sept. 23, inside the fire museum attached to Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington St., La Grande, on Friday, Sept. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at https://tinyurl.com/2p83h3re. Tickets to the Side A show are general seating — although actual seats are limited, there is plenty of standing room.
Sign up for library’s Magic Tree House Book Club
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, is launching a Magic Tree House Book Club for ages 7-9 beginning Oct. 25. The club will meet 3-4 p.m. in the Community Room on the last Tuesday of the month through December. The Magic Tree Book Club is free and books will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required. For full details and to sign up, stop by the library’s front desk or call 541-962-1339.
— The Observer
