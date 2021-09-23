• ELGIN — The Wallowa Union Railroad Authority Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Elgin Depot. The public is welcome to attend.
BRIEFS Ecologist leads Saturday walking tour of burned forest
JOSEPH — A special Wallowology hike is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25, led by ecologist David Mildrexler in a recently burned area in the Wallowa Mountains. Registration for the free “A Burning Need?” hike is required. Email info@wallowology.org to sign up.
Next Cove senior meal served Oct. 5
COVE — Cove senior lunches this fall will again be sit-down meals at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is served at noon.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested.
If you wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 before Sept. 28.
Sign up for free computer courses
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, a part of WorkSource La Grande, 1901 Adams Ave., offers free computer instruction. These classes are open to the public at no charge. Classes are held in person from 8:30-11:30 a.m.Registration must be completed prior to the first day of the class by calling Lynn at 541-963-7111, ext. 233.
The upcoming classes are Introduction to Word, a one-day class, on Thursday, Oct. 7. The four-day Intermediate Word course will be led Oct. 12, 14, 19 and 21.
This is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. To place a free relay call in Oregon, dial 711.
