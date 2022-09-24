• ELGIN — The Elgin Lions meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at the Christian Life Center. Refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The next meeting is slated for Monday, Sept. 26.
BRIEFS Take the MERA survey by Oct. 15
LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club and Eastern Oregon University are partnering in offering a survey of Mount Emily Recreation Area users. This survey will collect a variety of data regarding usage of the motorized and non-motorized trail areas.
Following the completion of the survey on Saturday, Oct. 15, the data will be used to write an economic impact study. This data and study will be beneficial to all users and allow local organizations and the county to make more informed decisions regarding MERA. The survey takes less than five minutes and can be accessed at www.bluemountainstc.org.
Fall nominations are open for Beautification Awards Program
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande is accepting nominations for the fall beautification award. The seasonal beautification awards are given to both residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. The La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission recognizes efforts to maintain and improve the beauty of La Grande’s environment through outstanding landscape maintenance and design.
These landscapes must be seen from public access and can include one or more of the following criteria: integrating colors and textures, appropriate use of hardscapes, good use of space, resource conservation, tree preservation, wildlife habitat, seasonal diversity, food production, owners that have overcome special circumstances.
Send the address of the nomination to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952. The nomination deadline for the fall awards is Saturday, Oct. 1.
—The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.