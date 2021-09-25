LA GRANDE — The next session of “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation,” the court’s mandatory parent education course, will be offered virtually via Zoom Thursday, Sept. 30, from 6-9 p.m. The class is led by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee
The class is free but pre-registration is required. To sign up, email teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us including your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class. Call Teala at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.
Seeking Meals on Wheels volunteers
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to help with the Meals on Wheels program. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Apply now to obtain I-84 chain-up helper permits
LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon. Only persons who have the chain-up permits are allowed to provide this service to truck drivers in designated chain-up areas.
These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants.
Interested parties must contact the appropriate ODOT district office between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 for details and application requirements. Random drawings held Nov. 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the ODOT permits.
