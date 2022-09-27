• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet for a work session and an executive session on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online, and via phone. For full details and the meeting access information, view the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org.
BRIEFS Community African Drumming group begins Sept. 27
LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s fall term Community African Drumming group will meet from Sept. 27 to Dec. 6 on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. in Loso Hall Room 123 on the Eastern Oregon University campus.
Participants will explore the lively drumming rhythms of traditional West African music. No experience is necessary and drums (djembes) are provided. The group is open to community members ages 12 and older, and the instructor is Celine Burke.
Register at www.artcentereast.org/calendar, via phone at 541-624-2800, or at ACE, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The fall term registration fee is $45 for current ACE members and $55 for non-members. Youth scholarships are available for community members ages 18 and younger.
Union’s Last Friday event features farmers market, music
UNION — This month’s Last Fridays gathering at Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., Union, begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The monthly event includes a farmers market featuring local farmers and artisans. There will be live music Sept. 30 by Blue Plate Special from 6-7 p.m. and the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers from 7-8 p.m.
