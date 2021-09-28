Nella Mae’s Farm hosts monthly online ‘Garden Hour’
COVE — “Garden Hour with Nella Mae” is now held on the first Wednesday of each month. The virtual one-hour class will take place via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. Classes will feature gardening presentations, Q&A and discussion. All are welcome.
The Oct. 6 class will be on composting. Join in to learn why compost is crucial for your garden and soil, how to make good compost and build a new pile and how to care for your compost pile. Other methods of composting will be covered including compost tumblers, compost tea and worm compost.
Nella Mae accepts an $8 class fee on the honor system. If this is a hardship for you, just join the class for no cost.
LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce announced an online grant writing workshop series hosted by NeighborWorks Umpqua and the Ford Institute for Community Building. Designed for nonprofit organizations, the four-part series will be held via Zoom on Thursdays from 2:30-5 p.m. beginning Sept. 30. The cost is $35 per person. For more information contact the instructor, Meredith Howell, at 541-760-6255 or mhowell@nwumpqua.org.
Children’s bike and helmet giveaway set for Saturday
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Safe Routes to School program is having a Bike Blast Bike Drop this Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at the La Grande Farmers Market, held in Max Square, at the corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street. A limited number of free bicycles and helmets for children will be given away, along with cycling safety educational materials. Call 541-962-0514 or email srts@cityoflagrande.org to learn more.
Play bingo at the senior center on Tuesdays
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande, is hosting bingo games on Tuesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo tickets are sold beginning at 5:30 p.m., and the games start at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Proceeds benefit Union County senior programs including Meals on Wheels.
