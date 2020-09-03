Briefs
Good health doesn’t depend solely on genes or medication
LA GRANDE — Nature’s Pantry presents a free livestream Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. in which a local couple will tell their story of health transformation. They will talk about how changing their lifestyle has benefited their health, including weight loss, better sleep, better skin, less joint pain, and improved heart health. Our good health is not solely at the mercy of our genes or a prescription drug. Go to the Nature’s Pantry Facebook page to watch the livestream, or view it later. For more information, contact the store at 541-963-7955.
Support the arts with virtual Color Fun Run
LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s fundraising Color Fun Run will be virtual this year. Registration is open for the 5K for runners, joggers and walkers. Virtual participants will do the fun run any day and anywhere during the month of September and share their photos on ACE’s Facebook Fun Run Group page.
The fee for age 11 and older is $20 for art center members and $25 for others. Ages 10 and younger are free. The fee includes a T-shirt, which may be picked up at ACE or shipped to your home; extra shirts are $10. Proceeds will benefit Art Center East.
To register or for more information, go to www.artcentereast.org/support/5k-color-fun-run or contact ACE at 541-624-2800 or info@artcentereast.org.
