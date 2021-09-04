• LA GRANDE — The regular session of the Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the library at Central Elementary School, 701 H Ave. The board meeting will be accessible to the public only online and by phone. The agenda at www.lagrandesd.org includes meeting access information.
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will meet Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave. The superintendent will give a report that includes a reopening update and information on the staff vaccination process.
BRIEFS
Celebrate La Grande event welcomes nonprofit organizations
LA GRANDE — The 26th annual Celebrate La Grande end of summer block party will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds, 3604 N. Second St. To adhere to public health mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19, like last year, this year’s event will feature a drive-thru meal with free hot dogs, chips, soda and ice cream, and a coloring contest for kids.
Nonprofits are sought to display their wares and explain their function to the residents of La Grande. For more information or to sign up, call or text Haley Hines at 541-786-5285 or email haleyhines@eoni.com.
Potters asked to collect their works from art center
LA GRANDE — The pottery studio at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, will soon be undergoing a makeover, and those who have used the studio in the past are asked to pick up all of their work by Saturday, Sept. 18. After that, the pieces will no longer be available. For more details or to set up a time to pick up your work, go to www.artcentereast.org, call 541-624-2800, or stop by ACE during open hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.