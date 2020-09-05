Meetings
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a regular session Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The agenda lists public hearings on conditional use permits. The meeting will be held by electronic communication. To listen to the meeting or give public comment on agenda items, call 253-215-8782 (meeting ID 895 5777 4409, password 424419. Public comment may also be submitted by emailing mboquist@cityoflagrande.org prior to the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District will convene for its monthly board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City.
• UNION — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct its monthly board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. via phone. Go to unionswcd.org to view the call-in details. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports.
Briefs
Celebrate La Grande 2020 will go on — on wheels
LA GRANDE — The 25th annual Celebrate La Grande Community End-of-Summer Block Party will go on this year — with a twist. The free celebration will be a socially distanced drive-thru party held at the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m.
Come in your vehicle, wear a mask and take advantage of free hot dogs, bottled water, ice cream, chips and crafts for kids. All items will be individually wrapped and handed to you by volunteers.
Cove senior lunch program begins again
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is starting up again this month, serving meals on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meals will be in takeout containers to be picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be ready beginning at noon and can be picked up until 1 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of Founders Hall on Church Street from the north and after picking up your meal exit to the south. Patience is requested as any kinks are worked out for the new procedure.
The menu for the Sept. 15 meal is meatloaf, potatoes and gravy, green beans and salad with applesauce cake for dessert.
Those on the list will be called beginning Monday, Sept. 7. If you are not contacted, sign up by calling Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545.
