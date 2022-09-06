LA GRANDE — The La Grande Women’s Connection Reunion Program Fall Festival Luncheon is planned for Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Urban Vine, 10107 W. First St. (Island Avenue), Island City. For full details and to RSVP, call Tanja at 541-910-1909 by Sept. 7. Those who bring a first-time guest will be entered into a drawing to win a free lunch.
Film festival holds sneak peek party Sept. 7
LA GRANDE — For a sneak peek at the 2022 Eastern Oregon Film Festival’s features and short films, come to HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 7-9 p.m. The event also includes food provided by Mamacita’s International Grill, savory drinks, and a raffle featuring art, treats, tools and more.
This event marks the beginning of the sprint to #EOFF2022 and is the last chance to take advantage of early-bird prices. The cover charge for non-pass holders is $15 — or buy a festival pass at the door for free admission and one free raffle ticket. Get full details for the Oct. 20-22 festival at www.eofilmfest.com.
MEETINGS
• HERMISTON — A regular session of the InterMountain Education Service District Board of Directors is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Hermiston Punkin Center building, 290 W. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston. The agenda and Zoom access information is available at www.imesd.k12.or.us.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. The meeting is available for viewing on Facebook Live, at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager. The meeting will include a public hearing on the historical appropriateness application submitted by Remax (Randy and Shawna McKinnis). A work session follows the regular session.
• BAKER CITY — The regional chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Friday, Sept. 9, at the Baker Truck Corral. The meeting begins at noon. A no-host lunch is available before the meeting, with orders taken at 11 a.m.
• LA GRANDE — The Northeast Area Commission on Transportation will hold its next meeting Thursday Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 5 Headquarters, 3012 Island Ave., La Grande. NEACT is composed of transportation stakeholders from Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Baker counties, plus the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The public is invited to attend. To schedule time on the agenda for comments, contact Sheri Folsom at 541-963-3179 or sheri.folsom@odot.oregon.gov. An audio option is available by calling 971-277-1965 (meeting number 303 909 20#).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.