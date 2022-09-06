BRIEFS RSVP for Women’s Connection fall lunch

LA GRANDE — The La Grande Women’s Connection Reunion Program Fall Festival Luncheon is planned for Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Urban Vine, 10107 W. First St. (Island Avenue), Island City. For full details and to RSVP, call Tanja at 541-910-1909 by Sept. 7. Those who bring a first-time guest will be entered into a drawing to win a free lunch.

