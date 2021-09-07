MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly board meeting will be held virtually and via call-in on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. To view the access instructions, go to www.unionswcd.org, or contact the Union SWCD staff at 541-963-1313 for more information. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports.
BRIEFS Free grab-and-go meals available to all children
LA GRANDE — This school year, the La Grande School District will continue to provide grab-and-go meals at Island City Elementary and Central Elementary schools from noon to 12:30 p.m. each school day. Breakfast and lunch will be included in each bag. Meals are free for children up to 18 years of age, regardless of where or if they attend school. In addition, students on La Grande campuses will receive both breakfast and lunch free of charge this year.
–The Observer
Art Center East seeks volunteer docents
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is in need of new docents. A docent is the smiling face that greets visitors when they walk through the doors and can offer basic information about ACE’s current exhibits and programs. Docents represent Art Center East through their enthusiasm for community, art and culture in two-hour volunteer shifts in the gallery (chair and table provided), interacting with visitors as they come in.
All necessary training is provided, and ACE staff will always be present during docent shifts. If you are interested, email the art center at info@artcentereast.org, call 541-624-2800 or stop by 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Free lunch for first responders LA GRANDE — Tap That Growlers, 1106 Adams Ave., is offering a free lunch to any law enforcement officer, firefighter or first responder beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The second-annual First Responders Lunch is sponsored by Conklin Insurance Agency of La Grande.Eastern Oregon Film Festival Sneak Peek set for Sept. 15 LA GRANDE — The 2021 Eastern Oregon Film Festival is just around the corner. Full program details, the schedule of in-person and virtual events, and ticket sales for the Oct. 21-23 event will be available Friday, Sept. 17, following a special virtual Sneak Peek fundraising event on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The sneak peek will be streamed at 7 p.m. Updates and full details are available at www.eofilmfest.com.
Derby races return to Cove COVE — A soap box derby is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, in Cove. The event will take place on Haefer Lane. The race fee is $35. For more information and to register, go to www.soapboxderby.org/oregon/about-us/races/2021-fall-rally.aspx or contact Paul Sadler at 541-410-0609 or rpmsadler3@ykwc.net.— The Observer
