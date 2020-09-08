MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 in the Central Elementary Library. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available to the public online (https://meet.google.com/gjz-irbs-amg), by phone (260-297-0054, PIN: 978 490 838#) and on the Blue Mountain Translator District (www.bmtd.org). The agenda and links may be found at www.lagrandesd.org.
• PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District Board will meet Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. The board meeting will include a reopening update from Mark Mulvihill and Jon Peterson. For more information or to contact the InterMountain ESD, call 541-966-3102 or go to www.imesd.k12.or.us.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet for a regular session Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. On the agenda is consideration of the historical appropriateness of the Slater Building, 212-224 Fir St. To listen to the meeting or give public comment on agenda items, call 253-215-8782 (meeting ID 813 2928 0431, password 038882. Public comment may also be submitted by emailing mboquist@cityoflagrande.org prior to the meeting.
BRIEFS
Regional DAR chapter invites prospective members to meeting
BAKER CITY — The Lone Pine Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Friday, Sept. 11, at the Sunridge Inn, Baker City. A no-host lunch begins at 11 a.m., followed by the meeting at noon. Face coverings are required as you enter and leave the meeting and restaurant.
This is a public meeting and open to those who are interested in becoming a member of DAR.
Veterans play free at Quail Ridge Golf Course Sunday
BAKER CITY — Union County veterans and their families are invited to join those of Baker County for a day of free golf Sunday, Sept. 13, at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City. The Veterans Appreciation Day event includes cart and club rentals and a free barbecue for veterans and their spouses, partners and dependents. Tee times will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to call ahead (541-523-2358) to help with social distancing. The barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veteran services and information will be available at the clubhouse.
