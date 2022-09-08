MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will have its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will have its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the Board of Directors of the La Grande School District is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. For access information, see the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org. The meeting will include a welcome to the 2022-23 LHS student representative, Owen Rinker.
BAKER CITY — The regional chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Friday, Sept. 9, at the Baker Truck Corral. The meeting begins at noon. A no-host lunch is available before the meeting, with orders taken at 11 a.m.
ENTERPRISE — Joseph’s Hurricane Creek Grange will be selling pies at this weekend’s Hells Canyon Mule Days. The sale will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise.
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center hosts a free chair exercise class three times a week at the center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. Appropriate for all ages and levels of fitness, the class is held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to www.ccno.org, check out the senior center’s Facebook page or call 541-605-5556.
— The Observer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.