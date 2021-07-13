Order take-home weekend meal by July 14
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is offering a take-home weekend meal for four each month, provided by the Nutrition Department at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande. The $35 meal is available to the public and must be ordered in advance.
The July offering will be available Friday, July 16, for pickup between 2-3 p.m. The menu is beef roast with a mushroom-burgundy glaze, grilled red potatoes, steamed vegetables with hollandaise sauce and bread with berry cobbler for dessert.
Meals must be ordered by July 14. Order forms are available at the senior center. Call 541-605-5556 for more information.
Sign up for free in-person computer classes
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, a part of WorkSource La Grande, 1901 Adams Ave., offers free computer instruction year-round. COVID-19 regulations allow the courses to again be taught in person. In July and August, the following classes are available:
- Introduction to Word, July 20: A one-day class introducing basic word processing functions such as creating, formatting and saving documents, using the spell check and thesaurus.
- Intermediate Word, July 21-22, 26, 28: A four-day course which will review basics plus learn how to create, format and use tables, columns and graphics.
- Introduction to Excel, Aug. 11: A one-day class to learn how to develop spreadsheets, use formulas and enhance documents.
- Intermediate Excel, Aug. 17-19, 24-25: A five-day course to cover creating graphs and absolute function, subtotal and comment features; and other functions.
All classes run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling Lynn at 541-963-7111 ext. 233 before the first day of class.
— The Observer
