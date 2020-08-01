MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. via phone and video conference. Members of the public may participate via phone (dial Conference Number: 253-215-8782 and use Meeting ID: 89434971892). The meeting will be streamed live at www.bmtd.org/now. Meeting materials will be posted online prior to the meeting at www.bmtd.org/public-notice.
HONORS
La Grande residents earn master’s degrees
SALT LAKE CITY — Sabrina Coggins and Shauna Kretschmer, both of La Grande, earned a degree from Western Governors University. Coggins received a master of science degree in nursing, leadership and management (BSN to MSN). Kretschmer received a master of science degree in special education.
WGU is an online, nonprofit university and has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. Designed to meet the needs of busy working adults, WGU’s competency-based model makes it possible for students to set their own study schedules. As a result, many students are able to accelerate their studies.
