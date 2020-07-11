Library resumes take-out service, offers weekly trivia contest and call-in storytime
LA GRANDE — After a brief hiatus due to the local COVID-19 outbreak, Cook Memorial Library resumed its take-out service this week. If you received confirmation that items are waiting for you, pick them up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4-6 p.m. If you placed items on hold during the hiatus, you will be notified as soon as they are packaged and ready.
If you’d like to place an order, you can place items on hold in the online catalog or call in your requests at 541-962-1339. When picking up or dropping off items, patrons are asked to wear a mask.
The library is not charging late fees and is working to update patrons’ accounts to reflect this.
Join Cook Memorial Library Tuesdays online at 5:30 p.m. for a quick round of trivia. There are six questions total, and the whole event lasts about 10 minutes. The person who gets the highest number of first-posted correct answers during the livestream (and is not a recent winner) gets a $5 gift certificate to the La Grande Farmers Market.
On Mondays at 11 a.m., parents may call 541-314-4256 to access a read-aloud storytime for children. A new story is read each week by Miss Carrie or one of the community’s local celebrities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.