BRIEFS
Monthly puzzle exchange planned
LA GRANDE — The pandemic has meant lots of time devoted to indoor activities. For many, that includes jigsaw puzzles. For those who have worked through the ones you have and are looking for more, Art Center East is hosting a puzzle exchange on the third Saturday of the month from 1-2 p.m. The monthly in-person exchanges will require face coverings and social distancing. ACE staff will disinfect puzzles and surfaces.
The next exchange will take place Saturday, July 18. Bring a puzzle and take one home. The center has a selection of donated puzzles to kick things off. There is a suggested donation of $5 per puzzle taken home or exchanged, all proceeds benefiting ACE.
Riverside Storywalk delayed
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library began moving its Storywalk project forward in May as an opportunity to encourage reading and exercise. However, the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with the schedule, and recent construction issues have further delayed the project. The Riverside Park Storywalk will be permanent and display a variety of books. The first will be "My Octopus Arms" by local artist Keith Baker, a children's book about all the things you can do with your hands and arms. The project is a collaboration between the library and the La Grande Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
