MEETINGS
• ELGIN — The Elgin School Board will meet for its regular monthly meeting July 20. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m in the Stella Mayfield School auditorium.
• BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, July 21. Decision items on the agenda include the election of officers and appointment of committees. OTEC is headquartered at 4005 23rd St., Baker City. For more information, contact Michele Grove, OTEC administrative assistant, at 541-524-2853 or mgrove@otecc.com.
BRIEFS
Strengthen your health with free four-week challenge
LA GRANDE — Nature’s Pantry and Mountain Valley Fitness and Health are sponsoring another round of the free four-week “Vibrant You” health challenge. Learn how to put into practice the building-block habits of health and protect yourself from diseases like COVID-19 by strengthening your overall health. All meetings and classes will be streamed live.
The challenge will run Aug. 2-29. Registration must be completed by July 28. To sign up, go to www.naturespantry.life, call Nature’s Pantry at 541-963-7955, or stop by the store, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande. The livestreamed launch meeting is planned for July 30.
The program will feature instruction by health and fitness professionals, meal plans, livestreamed cooking classes, Facebook group accountability, month-long discounts at Nature’s Pantry and prizes.
Training and funding for employment services available
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium (TEC) a part of WorkSource, has funding available for training and employment services. Funds may be used toward completing college degrees, vocational certificates and license as well as on-the-job trainings, short-term vocational trainings, GED testing and tutoring. Funding for young adults, ages 16-24, also includes paid work experiences. Funding is limited. Registration must be completed and eligibility must be determined before funds will be awarded.
TEC also offers free assistance with resume development, job searching and career and training exploration. For more information, contact the Training & Employment Consortium office in Union or Wallowa County at 541-963-7111, ext. 233 or 247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.