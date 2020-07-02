MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Urban Renewal Advisory Commission will meet for a work session Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held by electronic communication. The public may view the work session on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
The agenda includes training and discussion on the role of the commission, the responsibilities of the commissioners and the Call for Projects joint meeting process.
• LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District's board of directors will meet Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be accessible via phone (dial 253-215-8782 and use meeting ID: 82983285808). The meeting also will be streamed online at www.bmtd.org/now and is tentatively scheduled to be broadcast on Channel 16-4.
Meeting materials will be posted online prior to the meeting at www.bmtd.org/public-notice.
• LA GRANDE — The board of directors of the La Grande School District will convene for a regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available online (https://meet.google.com/pyy-hrxt-zsk) and by phone (dial +1 218-288-2384 and use PIN: 957 549 680#). Blue Mountain Translator District will also be broadcasting and can be accessed at www.bmtd.org.
The meeting will include the election of officers for 2020-2021 and an executive session, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(f), to consider records exempt by law from public inspection, and ORS 192.660 (2)(a), to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
BRIEFS
Minstrel Hank and mustang Norm entertain at Oregon Trail center
BAKER CITY — The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in Baker City will be celebrating the pioneer spirit with two special guests this holiday weekend.
Wandering Minstrel Hank Cramer will share the history of the overland emigrants, miners and settlers through music and stories in the amphitheater at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily Friday through Sunday, and also at a special Independence Day after hours performance at 6 p.m. Saturday.
American mustang Norm will be greeting visitors and posing for photos in the wagon encampment area at 2 p.m. Saturday. Norm’s owner, Deb Henshaw, will answer questions about Norm’s personal history and the Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse adoption program.
While visiting, the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center strongly encourages visitors to follow CDC public health guidance to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Center hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The site’s 4.2 miles of developed trails are open seven days a week. The center is about 5 miles east of Baker City and accessible by taking Exit 302 from Interstate 84 onto Oregon Highway 86.
OHA holds virtual convention July 4-11
MEDFORD — The Oregon Hunters Association will hold its 2020 State Convention online July 4-11. The annual event scheduled for July 11 at Seven Feathers Casino was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
An online auction will open July 4 at https://stateoha.cbo.io and run through July 11, while raffles will be offered at that venue and are also on sale now at the OHA online store at https://oregonhunters.org/store.
For more information, call the OHA State Office at 541-772-7313
